Joey Barton’s offer to play in Grenfell Tower charity game blocked by FA

Controversial footballer Joey Barton, who is presently serving a ban from the game for breaching betting rules, has been blocked from playing in a charity match at Loftus Road for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

In a series of tweets released by the outspoken footballer, he highlights correspondence from the organisers of the game who suggest that because the match is FA sanctioned they have been informed by the FA he would not be eligible to play.

I would have loved to be supporting the #Game4Grenfell at Loftus Road on 02.09.17. More info here: https://t.co/sqVzwX4DNT — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 28, 2017

...but @FA have decided my ban extends to helping a great cause. So unfortunately, unless someone engages their brain, I won't make it. pic.twitter.com/AmDu7gOYw3 — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 28, 2017

Scheduled for early September the charity game will be supported by many high profile ex-players including Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and David Seaman.

The FA have yet to comment on the issue but the reaction on twitter has been scathing.

No matter what you think of Joey Barton this is an absolute disgrace. The man is trying to play football for a good cause. https://t.co/AgcXTfWEEa — Copland Front (@FrontCopland) July 28, 2017

More as we get it ...