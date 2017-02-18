Joey Barton may wish he never posted these tweets after apparent dive

Joey Barton versus the city of Lincoln was the story of much of today’s FA Cup quarter-final, before the Imps grabbed their sensational late winner, writes Stephen Barry.

Burnley's Joey Barton argues with Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold at Turf Moor. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

With Burnley’s frustrations growing as the stalemate continued, TV pictures showed Barton standing on the foot of Matt Rhead as the pair waited for a corner.

Then, as Rhead appealed to the referee for a stamp, Barton ran into the Lincoln striker’s outstretched arm and collapsed to the ground holding his head.

Barton took to Twitter after the game to defend himself.

“Wasn't trying to get the Big Man sent off. It was my job to front screen and disrupt him. Was trying to get back in front of him,” he tweeted.

“Tried to duck under his arm and he moved it back and hit me on the head. Contact is part of the game, no problem with that.

“Unlike their player saying he was kicked on the floor and also the one who jumped and held his face as if he'd been struck.

“But that wouldn't make a good story would it. Fair Play to Lincoln. They where (sic) well organised and that's Cup football. Good luck in nxt rd.”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to hit back at Barton’s claim that a Lincoln player feigned being stuck, saying Barton should’ve been sent-off.

If you’re wondering why Barton might be so keen to explain that he didn’t dive, it might be a little something to do with all the tweets people are dredging up where he criticised divers.

The internet never forgets!
By Stephen Barry

