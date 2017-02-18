Joey Barton may wish he never posted these tweets after apparent dive

Joey Barton versus the city of Lincoln was the story of much of today’s FA Cup quarter-final, before the Imps grabbed their sensational late winner, writes Stephen Barry.

Burnley's Joey Barton argues with Lincoln City's Nathan Arnold at Turf Moor. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

With Burnley’s frustrations growing as the stalemate continued, TV pictures showed Barton standing on the foot of Matt Rhead as the pair waited for a corner.

Then, as Rhead appealed to the referee for a stamp, Barton ran into the Lincoln striker’s outstretched arm and collapsed to the ground holding his head.

'Premier League' player Joey Barton attempting to get a National League player sent off by cheating twice. What a top bloke. #BURLIN #FACup pic.twitter.com/dB5E1s0Scy — Carl Jones (@CarlDJones) February 18, 2017

Barton took to Twitter after the game to defend himself.

“Wasn't trying to get the Big Man sent off. It was my job to front screen and disrupt him. Was trying to get back in front of him,” he tweeted.

Wasn't trying to get the Big Man sent off. It was my job to front screen and disrupt him. Was trying to get back in front of him. (1) — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) February 18, 2017

“Tried to duck under his arm and he moved it back and hit me on the head. Contact is part of the game, no problem with that.

Tried to duck under his arm and he moved it back and hit me on the head. Contact is part of the game, no problem with that. (2) — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) February 18, 2017

“Unlike their player saying he was kicked on the floor and also the one who jumped and held his face as if he'd been struck.

Unlike their player saying he was kicked on the floor and also the one who jumped and held his face as if he'd been struck. (3) — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) February 18, 2017

“But that wouldn't make a good story would it. Fair Play to Lincoln. They where (sic) well organised and that's Cup football. Good luck in nxt rd.”

But that wouldn't make a good story would it. FairPlay to Lincoln. They where well organised and that's Cup football. Good luck in nxt rd. — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) February 18, 2017

Commenters on Twitter were quick to hit back at Barton’s claim that a Lincoln player feigned being stuck, saying Barton should’ve been sent-off.

If you’re wondering why Barton might be so keen to explain that he didn’t dive, it might be a little something to do with all the tweets people are dredging up where he criticised divers.

@RobbieSavage8 hate CHEATS that dive to win pens. If theres contact go down but dont blatantly try to con the ref. Refs have it hard enough — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) August 13, 2011

@piersmorgan I train all summer to have him cheat us out of hard earned point. Its not on. Diving should be 3 game ban. Respect the game — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) August 13, 2011

Players who roll around when nobody touches them should be subsequently banned. I hate cheats. Authorities should address it. — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) February 3, 2013

Good to see if FIFA use retrospective action to stamp diving out of the World biggest tournament? — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) June 12, 2014

The internet never forgets!