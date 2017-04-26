Joey Barton banned from football for 18 months
26/04/2017 - 13:05:18Back to Sport Home
Joey Barton has been suspended from all football activity for 18 months with immediate effect after he admitted a Football Association misconduct charge related to betting.
Barton is alleged to have placed 1,260 bets on football matches between March 2006 and May 2013.
The 34-year-old midfielder started his career with Manchester City and has played for Newcastle, QPR, Marseille and Rangers. He also has one full England cap.
In January, he rejoined Burnley after a successful stint with the Premier League club in 2015/16 and has played 13 league games this campaign, scoring once.
My response to the FA's sanction and for transparency the table of bets involved. https://t.co/U4H6ByhVcd— Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) April 26, 2017
A short statement from Burnley said Barton will appeal against the length of the ban.
More to follow...
Join the conversation - comment here