Joey Barton banned from football for 18 months

Joey Barton has been suspended from all football activity for 18 months with immediate effect after he admitted a Football Association misconduct charge related to betting.

Barton is alleged to have placed 1,260 bets on football matches between March 2006 and May 2013.

The 34-year-old midfielder started his career with Manchester City and has played for Newcastle, QPR, Marseille and Rangers. He also has one full England cap.

In January, he rejoined Burnley after a successful stint with the Premier League club in 2015/16 and has played 13 league games this campaign, scoring once.

My response to the FA's sanction and for transparency the table of bets involved. https://t.co/U4H6ByhVcd — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) April 26, 2017

A short statement from Burnley said Barton will appeal against the length of the ban.

