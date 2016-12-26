Joel Matip a doubt as Liverpool prepare to face Stoke

Liverpool central defender Joel Matip is struggling to be fit for the visit of Stoke after missing the last two matches with an ankle injury.

Striker Daniel Sturridge made a decisive impact coming off the bench in Monday's Merseyside derby win but is likely to be among the substitutes again with Jurgen Klopp likely to persist with Divock Origi.

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho has not yet returned to team training after ankle ligament damage and remains doubtful for the New Year's Eve visit of Manchester City.

Provisional squad: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Origi, Firmino, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Woodburn, Sturridge, Ejaria.