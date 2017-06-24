Joe Ward becomes first Irish boxer to win three European gold medals
Joe Ward is a triple European boxing champion.
He has just won his light-heavyweight final against his Russian opponent on a unanimous decision.
The Westmeath man is the first Irish boxer to win three European gold medals after today's win at the European Boxing Championships in Ukraine.
The 23-year-old claimed the victory to follow up his wins in 2011 and 2015 with another title.
