Joe Schmidt expected to make sweeping changes to Ireland side for Fiji test

Joe Schmidt is expected to make wholesale changes to his Ireland side for Saturday's test with Fiji.

The coach is set to rest a number of players that started last week's thrashing of the Springboks.

After making his debut off the bench last week, there is likely to be a first start for Darren Sweetnam on the wing.

The likes of Jack McGrath, James Ryan and Stuart McCloskey are among the names set to freshen up the side.

Assistant coach Ritchie Murphy said the management team have plenty of options.

"I suppose we've been very lucky that the lads who've come into the squad, they've bonded really well and all have trained really well and started to take on our information on how we want to do things," he said.

"There will be opportunities probably this week to change that up a bit," he added.