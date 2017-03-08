Joe Schmidt braced for strong Welsh challenge

Wales may be out of the race for the Six Nations title but Joe Schmidt is expecting pride and unpredictability from the hosts when Ireland take to the field at the Principality Stadium on Friday night, writes Brendan O'Brien.

The Welsh have been dismissed as a predictable outfit with a number of individuals scrambling for form but the Ireland coach begged to differ on Wednesday afternoon after both sides named unchanged starting line-ups.

“They’re not predictable for us, even if it was a predictable selection," said Schmidt. "Guys have been given the opportunity, they have good and smart players. Dan Biggar is not predictable. He has a fantastic long, short and high kicking game. "

Still, Wales are clearly operating at less than an optimal levels.

Consecutive defeats to England and Scotland have heaped pressure on interim coach Rob Howley, as well as players such as George North whose defence was questioned by Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards this week.

Schmidt isn't so sure that the wing is gettable this week.

“Why would you target George North with his size and ability? The same with Scott Williams and Liam Williams. They do have a lot of threats across the board and we won’t wilfully go looking for George to see if his defensive game is up for it.

“He has done well defensively. The human factor of sport means the outcome is unknown, that’s why people love it. I didn’t think he had a shocking day the last time, by the way, and he’s a nice fella as well.

"I think he will have a big one, unfortunately, and I’m sure he will be highly motivated, as will all the Wales players. They are always competing on the final day so for them not to be in that position would provide motivation.”

As expected, Schmidt opted against drafting a fit again Jared Payne into the XV despite the Ulster player impressing in training on Wednesday morning. An outing with his province, against Zebre this Saturday, beckons instead.

Garry Ringrose starts at 13.

That means yet another start for Garry Ringrose alongside Robbie Henshaw in the midfield with Tommy Bowe being named as number 23 ahead of Payne, Craig Gilroy and Andrew Conway after also impressing in training.

"Sometimes you're almost happy you don't have to make calls," said Schmidt. "Robbie and Garry had a really good relationship and we're building on that and sometimes selection might be swayed because of the cohesion of the current combination.

"Robbie and Jared have played together a lot as well. Potentially even off the bench (Payne) would have been handy because he has played full-back and even on the wing. He has that long pass and he can play in the midfield so his versatility is an asset as well.

"But you have to keep your rhythm in this competition and keep improving. We've got combinations that we feel are improving and we want to keep giving them that opportunity. Garry played really well against the French. Some of his defensive work was outstanding."

Ireland are likely to make a decision on whether to open or close the roof at the Principality Stadium on arrival in Cardiff on Wednesday evening with Schmidt intimating that it would be the former unless the forecast suggests rain.