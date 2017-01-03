Joe Rogan: Ronda Rousey may still have been feeling the effects of Holly Holm

It’s been a few days now since Ronda Rousey was brutally dismissed by Amanda Nunes on her UFC return, and pundits and fans are still dissecting what happened.

Joe Rogan, the comedian and UFC personality, has described the 48-second encounter as the “least competitive” UFC main event in history, and talking with Joey Diaz, Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo, tried to pinpoint what went wrong for Rousey – other than Nunes just being too good.

Poor strategy, not wanting to be there, and Nunes’ punching power were all mooted as reasons, with Rogan also suggesting Rousey might not be able to take hits in the same way since getting knocked out 411 days earlier against Holly Holm.

Nunes retained the women’s bantamweight title, something Rogan said might have been a result of Rousey getting hit so hard by Holm at the end of 2015.

Rogan, Schaub, Diaz and Bravo all agreed that watching the fight was difficult, and one of Rogan’s suggested reasons for the imbalanced bout raised some interest.

He said: “There’s also the reality that she was knocked out fucking cold a year ago, and it was a bad beating and then a vicious head kick… and there is something about those goddamn neck kicks man, there’s something about when someone shins you in the neck like she got shinned, and your whole body just goes limp. You’re doing so much damage in there.”

The podcast also covered Conor McGregor’s next possible fight, with Diaz really not happy with the UFC’s matchmakers – and claiming that we’ll next see the Irishman fight welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.