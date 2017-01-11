Joe Marler to miss start of Six Nations after suffering leg fracture

England prop Joe Marler will miss the start of the RBS 6 Nations after suffering a fracture to his lower left leg.

Marler has been ruled out for at least a month with the injury and will be unavailable for the Championship opener against France on February 4 and the clash with Wales seven days later.

"Joe will undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to be fit to play again in four to five weeks," his club Harlequins announced.