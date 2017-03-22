Joe Ledley a doubt for Wales against Ireland with wife expecting third child

Joe Ledley could miss Wales' World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland if his pregnant wife Ruby goes into labour before the Dublin clash.

The prospect of midfielder Ledley missing the game has been raised by his Crystal Palace team-mate Wayne Hennessey, who was speaking to the media little more than 48 hours before the Group D clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Ruby is due to give birth to the couple's third child - they are already parents to daughters Layla and Reeva - a few days after Wales take on group leaders Ireland.

Joe Ledley. Pic: John Walton/PA

But Hennessey says that Ledley is on tenterhooks as the due date and Ireland game draws nearer, and that his best friend has even had a member of the Wales staff take his mobile phone out to the training ground this week.

"Ruby is expecting two or three days after the game, so Joe is hoping he doesn't get the call until the day after," Hennessey said.

"He's not been nervous, he's been calm. He's just keeping his phone on loud and for one of the members of staff to take his phone if he's out on the training field.

"He's used to it now... but let's hope she doesn't drop before the game. I would be lost without him!"