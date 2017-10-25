Joe Kernan names International Rules squad to face Australia

Joe Kernan has named his 21-man squad for the International Rules tests with Australia next month.

Ireland's first test against Australia will be at the Adelaide Oval on November 12, with a meeting in Perth coming six days later.

Aidan O'Shea, Brendan Harrison, Chris Barrett and the Aussie-based Pearce Hanley are all included.

Kerry provide three players in Paul Geaney, Paul Murphy and Peter Crowley.

Former Tyrone minor star Conor McKenna - now with Essendon in the AFL - has been ruled out through injury.

In all, 14 counties are represented, with O'Shea named as captain and Monaghan's Conor McManus as vice-captain.

The backroom team includes Darragh Ó Sé, Pádraic Joyce and Dermot Earley.

"I'd like to congratulate all of the players who have made the panel and acknowledge not only their hard work and training but that of all of the players who trialled and trained with us since our preparations commenced," said Kernan.

"Everyone involved is enthused by the prospect of representing Ireland and we are fully aware of the challenge involved in trying to retain the Cormac McAnallen Cup won against Australia at Croke Park two years ago.

"We are looking forward to pitting ourselves against the best the AFL has to offer in the coming weeks."

GAA President Aogán O Fearghail added: "Well done to all of the players who have been selected to represent Ireland in this year's series. I am aware of the preparation and efforts of the panel in recent weeks.

"I hope the large Irish community in Australia comes out and get behind the Irish team over the course of the two games and I am confident we will see two competitive tests exemplifying the best traits of our two games."

Ireland 2017 International Rules Squad

Niall Morgan (Edendork, Tyrone)

Chris Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo)

Gary Brennan (Clondegad, Clare)

Eoin Cadogan (Douglas, Cork)

Killian Clarke (Shercock, Cavan)

Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers, Kerry)

Kevin Feely (Athy, Kildare)

Paul Geaney (Dingle, Kerry)

Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast/Ballaghadereen, Mayo)

Brendan Harrison (Aghamore, Mayo)

Conor Mc Manus (Clontibret, Monaghan)

Michael Murphy (Glenswilly, Donegal)

Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill, Sligo)

Paul Murphy (Rathmore, Kerry)

Karl O'Connell (Tyholland, Monaghan)

Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy, Mayo)

Niall Sludden (Dromore, Tyrone)

Enda Smith (Boyle, Roscommon)

Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, Tipperary)

Zach Tuohy (Geelong/Portlaoise, Laois)

Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Galway)

Stand By Players

Mattie Donnelly (Trillick, Tyrone)

Niall Grimley (Madden Raparees, Armagh)

Connaire Harrison (Glasdrumman, Down)

Caolan Mooney (Rostrevor, Down)

Sean Murphy (Fenagh, Carlow)

Brendan Murphy (Rathvilly, Carlow)

Sean Powter (Douglas, Cork)