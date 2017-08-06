Joe Canning masterclass sees Galway through to All-Ireland hurling final

Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18



Joe Canning proved the match-winner here with a stunning point, his 11th of the game, as the minimum again separated Galway and Tipperary, writes John Fogarty.

In front of 68,184, a Brendan Maher long-range free in additional time levelled the sides for a 12th time in an absorbing encounter. But Canning was on hand to send Galway into their first final since 2015.

Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18 at full-time. Joe Canning with the last minute winner! pic.twitter.com/0E8fs7XTtk — eirSport (@eirSport) August 6, 2017

This latest addition to the trilogy saw several scares at both ends in the second half although the more clear-cut came from Galway, who led by two points on two occasions in the final quarter only for Tipperary to haul themselves back into it through sheer guts.

As might have been expected, Tipperary began better going 0-4 to 0-1 up after eight minutes.

Darren Gleeson’s booming puck-outs were causing Galway some difficulty although Galway soon settled and struck the next four points.

Seamus Callanan struck his first point from play in the 15th minute to square matters but Galway enjoyed another burst, sending over three points in a row.

Conor Cooney was looking as sharp as the Leinster final and Conor Whelan back to the great form he had shown prior to the Leinster final.

Galway’s failure to clear a Callanan mishit in the 23rd minute led to John McGrath’s goal. Patrick Maher challenged Colm Callanan and while the ball ended up with Adrian Tuohy he wasn’t allowed to raise the ball by John McGrath and he was able to round Callanan to ground-stroke to the net.

GALWAY VS TIPPERARY: Opening goal by McGrath puts Tipp ahead 0-08 to 1-06 pic.twitter.com/tS0xOzZfsk — eirSport (@eirSport) August 6, 2017

Galway responded quickly with a Johnny Coen point to level the game and Whelan fired over his third point of the first half, but Callanan was causing bother again and availed of a Daithí Burke slip only for his namesake in goal to keep out his shot.

Tipperary, though, keep the pressure on, helped in no small part by how their much-maligned full-back line led by James Barry were performing, and Callanan and Brendan Maher sent over successive frees.

Canning hit three first-half wides, one of them from a free, and he picked up a yellow card for a rash foul on Pádraic Maher whose shoulder rattled him in last year’s semi-final encounter.

However, it was Canning who was dishing it out here and he won a sideline shouldering Michael Breen off the field and subsequently sent the placed ball over the bar.

Joe Canning puts Galway up by 2 points in the 54th minute. Extremely tight game pic.twitter.com/wUQ9MYmaEA — eirSport (@eirSport) August 6, 2017

Callanan followed that up with a point despite being initially blocked by Coen and Canning finished out the scoring to bring Galway to within one at the break, 1-10 to 0-12.

'I was lucky it went over' - Match winner Joe Canning on his last-gasp score pic.twitter.com/oXIexoD2kW — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 6, 2017

Scorers for Galway: J. Canning (0-11, 6 frees, 1 sideline, 1 65); C. Whelan (0-4); C. Cooney, J. Coen, J. Cooney (free) (0-2 each); C. Mannion (0-1).

Scorers for Tipperary: S. Callanan (0-5, 3 frees); J. McGrath (1-1); J.O’Dwyer, B. Maher (1 free) (0-3 each); Pádraic Maher, N. McGrath (0-2 each); S. Kennedy, J. Forde (0-1 each).

GALWAY: C. Callanan; A.Tuohy, Daithí Burke, J. Hanbury; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, A. Harte; J. Coen, David Burke (c); N. Burke, J. Canning, J. Cooney; C. Whelan, C. Cooney, C. Mannion.

Subs for Galway: J. Flynn for N. Burke (46); J. Glynn for C. Mannion (53); S. Maloney for C. Cooney (70); G. Lally for G. McInerney (temp, 70+1-70+2).

TIPPERARY: D. Gleeson; D. Maher, J. Barry, M. Cahill; S. Kennedy, R. Maher, Pádraic Maher (c); B. Maher, D. McCormack; M. Breen, N. McGrath, Patrick Maher; J. O’Dwyer, S. Callanan, J. McGrath.

Subs for Tipperary: S. Curran for D. McCormack (temp, 7-11); J. Forde for M. Breen (34); N. O’Meara for J. Forde (61).

Referee: B. Kelly (Westmeath).