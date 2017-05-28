Joe Canning in fine form as 14-man Dublin no match for Galway

Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17

By John Fogarty

Cian O’Callaghan’s sending off for a second bookable offence was a considerable influence in the margin of defeat for Dublin here if not the result here in O’Connor Park.

Apart from a brief spell in the first half, Galway were superior throughout and would have won this Leinster quarter-final easily regardless of O’Callaghan’s dismissal for a trip on Joseph Cooney in the 41st minute although the judgement looked harsh.

Cian O'Callaghan's dismissal early in the 2nd half proved to be a key factor in @DubGAAOfficial's heavy loss to @Galway_GAA this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HsKHmoHS5c — eirSport (@eirSport) May 28, 2017

The resultant free pushed Galway six points ahead and but for Eamon Dillon’s speed they rarely looked troubled and they scored their second goal to put a lid on it in the 53rd minute when Conor Cooney reacted best to a long Colm Callanan free delivery, picking it up from a group of players and then slotting past Conor Dooley. After that, things were merely processional for Galway who had fine performers in Conor Whelan, Joe Canning and Aidan Harte.

A Dublin goal in additional time prior to the break to cut the gap to three, 1-10 to 1-7, slightly flattered Dublin although they had amassed 10 wides to Galway’s eight and had three goal openings before Ben Quinn finished to the net from a Donal Burke pass.

Jason Flynn of Galway, supported by team-mate Joseph Cooney, behind, in action against Chris Crummey of Dublin during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Dublin at O'Connor Park, in Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway had previously looked good for their six-point advantage as Canning was running the show, setting up three scores and helping himself to a couple. He beautifully combined with David Burke to set up the Galway captain for a fine point in the 18th minute, the second of four on the bounce after Dublin had stormed back with four unanswered scores after a sluggish start.

Having led by three after 10 minutes, Galway restored that gap in the 21st minute and again in the 23rd minute. A David Treacy free made it a two-point game before Jason Flynn fired home after gathering a rebound from Conor Dooley, who had done well to keep out Joseph Cooney’s shot.

Canning then pulled off a masterful pass to Flynn on the edge of the square but his strike was too high. Twice, Adrian Tuohy hooked Eamon Dillon just as he honed in on home prior to Quinn’s goal.

Scorers for Galway: J. Canning (0-9, 5 frees); C. Cooney (1-3); J. Flynn (1-2); C. Whelan (0-5); David Burke (0-3); N. Burke (0-2); C. Mannion, J. Cooney, T. Monaghan, É. Burke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D. Treacy (0-5, 4 frees); B. Quinn (1-0); D. Burke (0-3, 2 frees); E. Dillon, J. Hetherton (1 free), C. Crummey (0-2 each); S. Barrett, R. McBride, F. Whitely (0-1 each).

GALWAY: C. Callanan; A. Tuohy, Daithí Burke, P. Killeen; P. Mannion, G. McInerney, A. Harte; J. Coen, J. Canning; C. Mannion, David Burke (c), J. Cooney; J. Flynn, C. Mannion, C. Whelan.

Subs for Galway: J. Hanbury for P. Killeen (inj 26); N. Burke for C. Cooney (57); S. Loftus for J. Coen, T, Monaghan for C. Mannion (both 64); É Burke for David Burke (68).

Sent off: C. O’Callaghan (41, second yellow).

DUBLIN: C. Dooley; C. O’Callaghan, E. ODonnell, O. Gough; C. Crummey, L. Rushe (c), S. Barrett; N. McMorrrow, S. Moran; E. Conroy, B. Quinn, D. Treacy; R. O’Dwyer, E. Dillon, Donal Burke.

Subs for Dublin: R. McBride for E. Conroy (h-t); F. Whitely for D. Treacy (inj, 51); J. Malone for N. McMorrow (60); D. O’Callaghan for Donal Burke, J. Hetherton for R. O’Dwyer (both 66).

Referee: B. Kelly (Westmeath).