Joachim Low reckons Germany's 7-0 thrashing of San Marino was a good test for his young side

Germany coach Joachim Low felt the 7-0 thrashing of minnows San Marino was a good test for his young squad before they head off to the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Despite making several changes, with the world champions missing a number of regulars, it was a thoroughly professional performance at Stadion Nurnberg, where Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner scored a hat-trick on his competitive debut.

Captain Julian Draxler opened the scoring after 11 minutes, with a double from Wagner and Amin Younes' close-range effort making it 4-0 by half-time.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half, with Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi knocking in a fifth shortly after the restart, before Julian Brandt bagged his first international goal with a diving header and Wagner secured the match ball when he nodded in five minutes from time.

"It was a test for us because San Marino are not on the same level as us. We were able to do a lot of things we had tested in training," Low said, quoted on the German Football Association website, www.dfb.de.

Wagner had made his international debut in the friendly against Denmark on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old was pleased to have opened his account for Germany in such emphatic fashion.

"We wanted to score a lot of goals and of course to win the match. It is great that I was able to do my bit with my three goals," he said.

"I have waited a long time for this moment. When you start as the striker against San Marino there is some pressure on you and I am glad that it worked out so well."

Germany's squad for the eight-team Confederations Cup is shorn of star names like Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Mats Hummels, midfielder Thomas Muller, Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil and Toni Kroos of Real Madrid as Low gives a clutch of younger names the chance to gain tournament experience a year out from the defence of their World Cup crown.

Die Mannschaft open their campaign against Australia on June 19 in Sochi.

"The Confed Cup will be an important experience for many of our young players," Low said.

Paris St Germain midfielder Draxler is Germany's most capped player in the Confederations Cup squad.

The 23-year-old believes it will be a worthwhile trip.

"It is really fun playing in this team. It has been a long season so now we want to enjoy what we are doing," he said. "We are feeling positive and head to the Confed Cup without any pressure on us."