Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has shared a touching note of thanks from a ball girl he helped

Tennis star Jo-Wilfried Tsonga received a touching letter from the ball girl he helped off court after she was struck in the face by a ball at the Australian Open.

The incident made headlines last year when the Frenchman, seeing the girl was distressed, stopped his match against Omar Jasika to escort the girl. The world number 12 has now received a heartfelt letter of thanks from the girl, called Giuliana.

“Dear Mr Jo-Wilfried Tsonga,” writes Giuliana. “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you for helping me out on court during your round 2 match. I’m not sure if you remember me but I was the ball girl you escorted off court.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to apologise for the times when you asked for the ball but I did not service it to you or acknowledge you.

“I had picked up a virus which I was unaware of and it caused me to become dizzy and lightheaded. This also affected my vision and hearing.

(Andy Brownbill/AP)

“I apologise for not being able to perform my duties as a ball kid to the high standards that are expected.

“Thank you so much for the kindness that you showed me. I really appreciate that you were able to see that I needed some help and were kind enough to escort me off court.”

Giuliana finishes the letter by congratulating the 31-year-old on his progress in this year’s tournament and signing off: “Giuliana, AO Ballkid no. 180.”

The Australian Open has released a video of Tsonga’s kindness at last year’s tournament now it’s back in the headlines.

What a gent.

Tsonga beat Britain’s Dan Evans in the round of 16 on Sunday, and faces world number four Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.