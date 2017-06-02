Jim Gavin gives U21 captain Con O'Callaghan senior debut against Carlow
All-Ireland under-21 Football winning captain Con O'Callaghan will make his first championship start for the Dublin senior team in tomorrow's Leinster quarter-final against Carlow in Portlaoise.
The Cuala star has been selected at full-forward by manager Jim Gavin.
Niall Scully also makes his championship debut at right-wing-back with 2015 footballer of the year Jack McCaffrey on the other wing.
Jonny Cooper is back from injury to start at full-back while Eric Lowndes comes in for the suspended Philly McMahon.
Dublin team v Carlow:
1 Stephen Cluxton - Parnell's
2 Michael Fitzsimons - Cuala
3 Jonny Cooper - Na Fianna
4 Eric Lowndes - Naomh Peregrine
5 Niall Scully - Teach Mealóg Sráid Singe
6 Cian O'Sullivan - Cill Mochuda Na Crócaigh
7 Jack McCaffrey - Cluain Tarbh
8 Brian Fenton - Rath Éanna
9 James McCarthy - Ciceam Baile Munna
10 Ciaran Kilkenny - Caisleán Cnuacha
11 Diarmuid Connolly - Naomh Uinsionn
12 Paul Mannion - Cill Mochuda Na Crócaigh
13 Kevin McManamon - Naomh Jude
14 Con O'Callaghan - Cuala
15 Dean Rock - Ciceam Baile Munna
