Jim Gavin gives U21 captain Con O'Callaghan senior debut against Carlow

All-Ireland under-21 Football winning captain Con O'Callaghan will make his first championship start for the Dublin senior team in tomorrow's Leinster quarter-final against Carlow in Portlaoise.

The Cuala star has been selected at full-forward by manager Jim Gavin.

Niall Scully also makes his championship debut at right-wing-back with 2015 footballer of the year Jack McCaffrey on the other wing.

Jonny Cooper is back from injury to start at full-back while Eric Lowndes comes in for the suspended Philly McMahon.

Dublin team v Carlow:

1 Stephen Cluxton - Parnell's

2 Michael Fitzsimons - Cuala

3 Jonny Cooper - Na Fianna

4 Eric Lowndes - Naomh Peregrine

5 Niall Scully - Teach Mealóg Sráid Singe

6 Cian O'Sullivan - Cill Mochuda Na Crócaigh

7 Jack McCaffrey - Cluain Tarbh

8 Brian Fenton - Rath Éanna

9 James McCarthy - Ciceam Baile Munna

10 Ciaran Kilkenny - Caisleán Cnuacha

11 Diarmuid Connolly - Naomh Uinsionn

12 Paul Mannion - Cill Mochuda Na Crócaigh

13 Kevin McManamon - Naomh Jude

14 Con O'Callaghan - Cuala

15 Dean Rock - Ciceam Baile Munna