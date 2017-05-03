Jim Gavin commits to two more years with Dublin

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has agreed a two-year extension to his term in charge of the county.

The extension means Gavin is now committed to the Dubs until at least 2019.

The former All Ireland winning wing back has led Dublin to three All Ireland titles as manager, in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

They have also won four National League titles since Gavin took the reins from Pat Gilroy.

Dublin get their 2017 Championship campaign underway on the June bank holiday weekend, when they take on the winners of Wexford and Carlow in the Leinster SFC quarter-final.