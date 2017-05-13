Jill Scott's screamer, Megan Campbell's assists and all the other important stuff from the Women's FA Cup final

Manchester City won the SSE Women’s FA Cup for the first time, after recording an emphatic 4-1 victory over Birmingham City Ladies at Wembley.

Here, we take you through some of the highlights of the big day you might have missed.

Goal of the day

(Adam Davy/PA)

If you were watching the game you probably didn’t miss this one – a belter from City’s Jill Scott to the top corner of the Birmingham net to make it a fantastic four goals.

(Adam Davy/PA)

The quality of the goals made this a tough decision to make however. And we’ll give second spot to two-time World player of the year Carli Lloyd’s powerful header off a finely whipped cross from Megan Campbell (one of two assists from the Ireland international) – an excellently worked finish.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

Star of the day

(Adam Davy/PA)

Can look no further than 34-year-old Lloyd here.

The American has had a three-month stint with Manchester City – and her goal means she has now scored in an Olympic final, World Cup final and FA Cup final.

Trophy hands of the day

Scott and club captain Steph Houghton got a little cocky with the cup and decided to pass it around after the match. Good hands from Houghton though – perhaps a career in rugby is on the cards for the 29-year-old as well?

Awesome hair of the day

(Adam Davy/PA)

Step aside Marouane Fellaini because there’s a new best afro in football. Demi Stokes’ incredible do had many of the fans filled with envy – and one or two were impressed at the way she played with so much going on at the top of her head.

My mum's got Demi Stokes hair envy — Gem (@chickennug_blue) May 13, 2017

How is Demi Stokes even running with that hair????? — Jen Wootten (@ActualJen) May 13, 2017

Team of the day

(Adam Davy/PA)

No surprises this one doesn’t go to Birmingham – that’s no offence to them at all either, as the game’s Manchester club have been imperious this season.

The victory means they now possess all three main domestic honours – including the Women’s Super League (WSL) trophy and the FA WSL Continental Cup. They are the first to do this since Arsenal ladies in 2011 too.

Deserved winners and a performance to cap it all off – you can’t ask for much more.