Jesse Lingard extends Man Utd stay

Jesse Lingard has signed a new and improved deal that will keep him at Manchester United until at least 2021.

With the club since the age of seven, the winger established himself in the first-team under Louis van Gaal last season after several loan spells away from Old Trafford.

Lingard ended the campaign by netting the winner in the FA Cup final and this term scored at Wembley in United's Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs.

The 24-year-old's performances have led to four England appearances and his club to negotiate a new deal, with the academy graduate's contract expiring at the end of next season.

Lingard has now signed an agreement keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2021, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Manchester United has always been a big part of my life," the winger said.

"I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on. To have scored in two cup finals for my boyhood club were immensely proud moments for me and my family.

"As a team, we have already won a major trophy this season and I look forward to helping us win many more under this great manager.

"I would like to say a special thank you to the fans for the great support they have always given me and the team."

Lingard's deal is reported to be worth £100,000-a-week and comes after blossoming late at Old Trafford, having been farmed out on loan to Leicester, Birmingham, Brighton and Derby.

He always looked likely to sign an extension at United and manager Jose Mourinho was delighted to see him put pen to paper.

"Jesse has been with the club since the age of seven," he said.

"He has good intelligence which, when combined with his energy and ability, makes for a player with a great future ahead of him.

"Jesse is a popular member of the squad and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."