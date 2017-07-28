Jermaine Jenas vs a sprinkler is the only sporting action you need to watch this summer

There are many things you probably don’t want to happen while reporting from the side of a football pitch – and being hit in the face with water has to be up there.

But poor Jermaine Jenas couldn’t escape the path of a rogue sprinkler while covering England’s game against Portugal at the Women’s Euro 2017 tournament.

People couldn’t help but find the situation a little bit funny – and Jenas won’t be forgetting his debut as a pundit for Channel 4 any time soon, that’s for sure.

OMG. DAY MADE! Jermaine Jenas getting shot in the face by a pitch sprinkler as he begins his commentary #WEURO17 😂😂😂🙈⚽️🦁 — Kelsey. (@kmm16x) July 27, 2017

Jermaine Jenas getting soaked by the sprinkler was tv gold 😂😂😂 #ENGPOR — Chris Farrow (@Chrisciderdrin1) July 27, 2017

Loooool Jermaine Jenas getting an early shower #WEURO2017 pic.twitter.com/enIblrow8w — The Bitcoin Tramp (@TheBitcoinTramp) July 27, 2017

His co-worker Samantha Quek had a good old laugh about it on Twitter too.

We are off in #ENGPOR just "soaking" up the atmosphere hoping for a "sprinkle" of magic from @Lionesses ! "Water" game we have on @jjenas8 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZCX6nwC9l0 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 27, 2017

Jenas seems to be taking it all in good spirits though.

The face you make when the sprinkler gets you!😡 why you girls so happy!!!@EniAlu @HeatherOReilly #WEURO2017 pic.twitter.com/ghNQtvVyNa — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) July 27, 2017

Better wear a shower cap next time…