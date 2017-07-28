Jermaine Jenas vs a sprinkler is the only sporting action you need to watch this summer

Back to Sport Home

There are many things you probably don’t want to happen while reporting from the side of a football pitch – and being hit in the face with water has to be up there.

But poor Jermaine Jenas couldn’t escape the path of a rogue sprinkler while covering England’s game against Portugal at the Women’s Euro 2017 tournament.

People couldn’t help but find the situation a little bit funny – and Jenas won’t be forgetting his debut as a pundit for Channel 4 any time soon, that’s for sure.

His co-worker Samantha Quek had a good old laugh about it on Twitter too.

Jenas seems to be taking it all in good spirits though.

Better wear a shower cap next time…
KEYWORDS: Viral, Sprinkler, UK, Channel 4, Euros, football, Jermaine Jenas, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport