Jeremy Chardy beats seventh seed Marcel Granollers in Sud de France Open

Spanish seventh seed Marcel Granollers was knocked out of the Sud de France Open in Montpellier by French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Monday.

World number 68 Chardy got off to a flying start then rose to the occasion in the decider to triumph 6-0 3-6 6-3 and book his place in the second round.

Germany's Dustin Brown also reached the second round with a straight-sets win over another Spaniard, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

In a tight game with a single break of serve in the second set, Brown came through 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with top seed Marin Cilic.

In the only main draw match in the Sofia Open on Monday, Romania's Radu Albot beat home wild card Alexandar Lazarov 7-6 (7/0) 6-2.