Jenson Button's back in the driving seat and it just feels right
Jenson Button wasn’t gone for long, was he? Just five races into the 2017 season, the semi-retired former world champion has returned to the track at Monaco to fill in for Fernando Alonso.
Despite his sort-of retirement, Button has remained a reserve driver for McLaren this season, and with Alonso taking the race off to compete in the Indianapolis 500, the Brit is back in the cockpit.
And while it’s only been six months since we saw him last, it feels like seeing an old friend again.
Back in the saddle (erm...cockpit)— Formula 1 (@F1) May 25, 2017
Great to see you, @JensonButton 👋🇬🇧#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #FP1 pic.twitter.com/1iqnryjGGW
Great to see old friend of the team @JensonButton back on track! 👀— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 25, 2017
And in Monaco too! Welcome back JB 👏 #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1
McLaren have failed to score any points so far this season, but having lived in Monaco for 17 years, we imagine Button will feel at home.
Represent – Not since 2010 has a #MonacoGP featured fewer than 3 #British drivers on the grid. #F1 @JensonButton #Button #JB22 #UK #Britain pic.twitter.com/vjMDMnvdpm— Mobil 1 The Grid (@Mobil1TheGrid) May 25, 2017
The cars have changed too since Button retired, becoming faster, more demanding, and 20 centimetres wider – “How do I turn off the DRS beeps?” was one of the Briton’s questions during practice.
Even so, Button appears to be doing OK so far.
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF FP1)— Formula 1 (@F1) May 25, 2017
Title rivals on top 🇬🇧🇩🇪@Max33Verstappen forces @redbullracing into P3 👀#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/mmgYZxiUYT
Jenson heads out for an Option-tyre run in FP2. #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/9mvohRi149— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 25, 2017
Blink and you miss it stuff in #FP2@JensonButton is into the top-10 as he continues to dial into his #F1 return in Monaco pic.twitter.com/Xkq6s9Vgem— Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) May 25, 2017
Jenson’s return is clearly popular with the fans.
@C4F1 @JensonButton great to have JB back, albeit for 1 race... Good luck this weekend!— chris jones (@jonesenbury) May 25, 2017
@F1 Welcome back @JensonButton. Fingers crossed a good #MonacoGP weekend.— Elton Lam (@walkingleaf79) May 25, 2017
With McLaren struggling this year, a win is almost certainly out of the question…
@C4F1 @JensonButton @McLarenF1 Go #JB22 Don't forget where to park if you win 😉😉— Jeremy L (@FerrariCharlie) May 25, 2017
…but what a moment it would be if he did find himself on the podium.
