Jenson Button's back in the driving seat and it just feels right

Jenson Button wasn’t gone for long, was he? Just five races into the 2017 season, the semi-retired former world champion has returned to the track at Monaco to fill in for Fernando Alonso.

Despite his sort-of retirement, Button has remained a reserve driver for McLaren this season, and with Alonso taking the race off to compete in the Indianapolis 500, the Brit is back in the cockpit.

And while it’s only been six months since we saw him last, it feels like seeing an old friend again.

Great to see old friend of the team @JensonButton back on track! 👀



And in Monaco too! Welcome back JB 👏 #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 25, 2017

McLaren have failed to score any points so far this season, but having lived in Monaco for 17 years, we imagine Button will feel at home.

The cars have changed too since Button retired, becoming faster, more demanding, and 20 centimetres wider – “How do I turn off the DRS beeps?” was one of the Briton’s questions during practice.

Even so, Button appears to be doing OK so far.

Jenson heads out for an Option-tyre run in FP2. #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/9mvohRi149 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 25, 2017

Blink and you miss it stuff in #FP2@JensonButton is into the top-10 as he continues to dial into his #F1 return in Monaco pic.twitter.com/Xkq6s9Vgem — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) May 25, 2017

Jenson’s return is clearly popular with the fans.

@C4F1 @JensonButton great to have JB back, albeit for 1 race... Good luck this weekend! — chris jones (@jonesenbury) May 25, 2017

With McLaren struggling this year, a win is almost certainly out of the question…

…but what a moment it would be if he did find himself on the podium.