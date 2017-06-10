Jelena Ostapenko became the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since 1933

At the start of the French Open, Jelena Ostapenko’s name was nowhere near the favourites for the tournament – now, the 20-year-old finds herself with the trophy in her hands.

In beating Romania’s Simona Halep 6-4 4-6 3-6, Ostapenko became the first unseeded woman to win the title in 84 years – here’s the moment the Latvian won the title.

What a way to win it!



Take a bow, Jelena Ostapenko 🙌 #RG17 pic.twitter.com/1HzT15wKlF — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 10, 2017

Just incredible from Jelena Ostapenko!!! #RG17 — Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) June 10, 2017

Not only was experience not in Ostapenko’s favour, she was also a set down and 3-0 behind in the second. Her victory is her first Tour-level title of any kind, coming in only her eighth Grand Slam event.

Jelena Ostapenko & Martina Navratilova (1978 Wimbledon) are the only women in Open Era to win 1st Grand Slam from down a set in the Final. pic.twitter.com/5T1DvUxvZk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 10, 2017

Halep, 25, was competing in her second French Open final, but has yet to win a Grand Slam.

Jelena Ostapenko, ranked 47th, is first unseeded player to win Roland Garros since 1933. #RG17 had a long shortlist--she was barely on it. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 10, 2017

For Ostapenko, there was a rather intriguing coincidence too, with the last player to win their debut title at the tournament doing so the day she was born.

The last player to win their debut title at Roland-Garros was Gustavo Kuerten on June 8, 1997...



The day Jelena Ostapenko was born.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/dQj4Ooxces — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2017

Perhaps someone born today might achieve the feat sometime in the future.