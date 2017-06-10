Jelena Ostapenko became the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since 1933

At the start of the French Open, Jelena Ostapenko’s name was nowhere near the favourites for the tournament – now, the 20-year-old finds herself with the trophy in her hands.

In beating Romania’s Simona Halep 6-4 4-6 3-6, Ostapenko became the first unseeded woman to win the title in 84 years – here’s the moment the Latvian won the title.

Not only was experience not in Ostapenko’s favour, she was also a set down and 3-0 behind in the second. Her victory is her first Tour-level title of any kind, coming in only her eighth Grand Slam event.

Halep, 25, was competing in her second French Open final, but has yet to win a Grand Slam.

For Ostapenko, there was a rather intriguing coincidence too, with the last player to win their debut title at the tournament doing so the day she was born.

Perhaps someone born today might achieve the feat sometime in the future.
