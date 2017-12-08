Jean Todt retains FIA presidency

Jean Todt has been re-elected unopposed for a third term as president of motor racing's governing body the FIA.

Todt, 71, served as team principal for Ferrari and oversaw the Italian constructor's remarkable run of success which culminated in Michael Schumacher winning five consecutive world championships from the turn of the century.

Todt took over from Englishman Max Mosley as FIA president in 2009 and will now remain at the helm of the sporting federation until the end of 2021.

The Frenchman, who also serves as the United Nations special envoy for road safety, claimed at the recent Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that his forthcoming term is likely to be his last in office.

"It is gratifying to have such universal support," Todt said. "I would like to thank all of the member clubs of the FIA for their support.

"I see this as a validation of the direction the FIA has taken under my leadership, and as encouragement to continue the programme we have pursued over the past eight years.

"From time to time there are some who challenge this role, and I remind them that motor sport will always need a regulator, it will always need fair play, it will always require ethics, and it will always need an independent referee.

"This is the vital role the FIA plays and one it will continue to play in the future."