Jean Kleyn to miss two months as Munster name team for Ospreys game

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash away to the Ospreys, Munster have confirmed that second-row Jean Kleyn will miss the next 8 to 10 weeks due to a neck injury.

Jaco Taute remains out for the game and will be rested before a further assessment is made.

Three Ireland squad members return to the starting 15 for the game at the Liberty Stadium.

Ian Keatley is in at full back, with John Ryan in the front row and Billy Holland in the second row.

Munster: Ian Keatley; Ronan O’Mahony, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell; Tyler Bleyendaal Capt., Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Andrew Conway.