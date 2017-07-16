Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop secure gold for Ireland at World Para Athletics Championships

Irish athletes Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop have secured gold for Ireland today at the World Para-athletics Championships in the London Stadium.

Jason Smyth won the T13 100m final in 10.63 beating Poland’s Mateusz Michalski into second and Australia’s Chad Perris into third.

Glengormley athlete McKillop was also well clear of the field to continue his dominance of the T38 800m.

The pair will take part in the 200m and 1500m respectively early next week.