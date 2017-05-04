Jason Forde to miss Championship opener following Davy Fitzgerald altercation

Tipperary's Jason Forde looks set to miss their Championship opener with Cork.

The Premier player has been hit with a one-game ban following his coming together with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald in the Allianz league semi-final.

According to a statement from the GAA Central Hearings Committee, it was decided that Forde’s guilt in relation to the suggested infraction, which was “any type of assault on an opposing team official”, was not proven.

The proposed punishment for that had been a two-match suspension.

However, they said he was guilty of the lesser infraction of “contributing to a melee” and imposed a one-game penalty.

Forde can appeal the punishment to the Central Appeals Committee.