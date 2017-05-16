Japanese tennis player banned for life over match-fixing

Japanese tennis player Junn Mitsuhashi has been banned for life and fined €44,000 for match-fixing.

Mitsuhashi, who reached a career high ranking of 295 in 2009, was found guilty of "making corrupt approaches to other players, betting on tennis matches and refusing to co-operate with a Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) investigation".

The TIU said 27-year-old Mitsuhashi asked Joshua Chetty to speak to another player about fixing a match during an ITF Futures tournament in South Africa in November 2015, before making similar advances in Lagos the following month. Chetty received a lifetime ban of his own last year.

He also placed 76 bets on matches in 2015, breaking gambling rules.

An official statement read: "All TIU cases are handled by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officers, who are responsible for reaching decisions and handing down appropriate sanctions for guilty parties. Mr Mitsuhashi's case was considered by Ian Mill QC, who imposed the lifetime ban and fine.

"The ban from all professional tennis applies with immediate effect and means the player is not allowed to compete in, or attend, any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport."