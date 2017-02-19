Japanese pool player’s post-match interview is funniest thing you’ll see all day

Japanese pool player Naoyuki Oi gave a post-match reaction interviews for the ages after his first round win in the World Pool Masters.

The event is being shown live on Sky Sports and after the match reporter Tony Wrighton approached Naoyuki for an interview.

What follows was one of the funniest minutes of television we’ve seen in quite some time.

"Today very lucky, congratulations meeeeee!"

Video from SportingMoments.

Naoyuki makes clear early in the interview that he only speaks limited English so it’s no surprise that he didn’t have an answer for Wrighton’s long and complicated question about a particular shot.

But what a way to improvise an answer.

We hope to see more of Naoyuki in the future.