Japan forward Kazuyoshi Miura, 50, signs up for 33rd season

Fifty-year-old former Japan forward Kazuyoshi Miura is set for a 33rd season as a player.

Miura, who won 89 senior national team caps, has been given a contract for 2018 by second-tier club Yokohama FC.

The club announced the news on their website on Thursday.

💪A month shy of 51 and still signing new contracts!



🇯🇵Kazuyoshi Miura is set to continue his record-breaking career with another season at Yokohama FC!



👑Incredibly, 'King Kazu' was part of the side which won @jfa_samuraiblue's first ever @afcasiancup... back in 1992! pic.twitter.com/osaU0OUSmL — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 11, 2018

Miura joined Yokohama in 2005 at the age of 38, having earlier in his career played for Italian side Genoa and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.

He moved to Brazil as a 15-year-old and signed his first professional contract with Santos.

He played in the inaugural J.League season in 1993 for Verdy Kawasaki when he beat foreign imports Gary Lineker and Zico to the Most Valuable Player of the season prize.