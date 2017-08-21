Jamie Vardy gives Leicester fitness boost ahead of cup clash

Jamie Vardy is fit and available for Leicester's Carabao Cup tie at Sheffield United.

The England striker gave the Foxes an injury scare at the weekend when he hobbled off with an ankle knock but, despite being sore, there is no serious damage.

Captain Wes Morgan (back) is also nursing an injury following the 2-0 Premier League win against Brighton but, unlike Vardy, he will not be involved at Bramall Lane. Nampalys Mendy (ankle) is fit again and will be in the squad along with Ahmed Musa.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Hamer, Simpson, Fuchs, Chilwell, Maguire, Wasilewski, Benalouane, Ndidi, Amartey, Gray, Albrighton, Thomas, Mahrez, Musa, Vardy, Ulloa, Slimani, Okazaki, Iheanacho.

AP