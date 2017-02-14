Jamie Heaslip signs deal to stay in Ireland until 2019 World Cup

Jamie Heaslip has signed a new deal with Leinster and the IRFU.

The Union have confirmed the new agreement will keep him in Ireland until the end of the 2019 World cup in Japan.

The 33-year-old Lion has won 93 caps for Ireland scoring 13 tries and has started 36 of Ireland's last 41 Test matches.

Heaslip said: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to continue to represent Leinster and Ireland.

“My aim when I started my professional rugby career was to leave the jersey – either the blue of Leinster or the green of Ireland – in a better place than when I first put it on and this new contract gives me the chance to continue to chase this dream.”

Leinster Rugby CEO, Mick Dawson praised Heaslip for the example he sets for his teammates.

“As a captain, as a vice-captain, as a player, he sets the standard for others to follow and he is an inspiration to the younger players coming through the Sub-Academy and Academy at Leinster.

“Since his debut for the club nearly 12 years ago he has been a central figure and we look forward to further success with Jamie in the blue of Leinster and the green of Ireland.”