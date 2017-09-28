Jamie Heaslip may require second operation on back: Leo Cullen

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says Jamie Heaslip may require a second operation on his ongoing back issues.

The number 8 hasn’t played since Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to Wales back in March.

#Leinster boss Leo Cullen on Jamie Heaslip's injury and potential return date (or lack thereof). More on @3NewsIreland pic.twitter.com/7Iz9B7SwtC — Paul Walsh (@paulwalshtv3) September 28, 2017

Yesterday, Heaslip was omitted from Leinster’s Champions Cup squad.

Cullen says Heaslip may need to go under the knife for a second time, but says he will "definitely" return to the sport.