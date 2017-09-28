Jamie Heaslip may require second operation on back: Leo Cullen

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says Jamie Heaslip may require a second operation on his ongoing back issues.

The number 8 hasn’t played since Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to Wales back in March.

Yesterday, Heaslip was omitted from Leinster’s Champions Cup squad.

Cullen says Heaslip may need to go under the knife for a second time, but says he will "definitely" return to the sport.
