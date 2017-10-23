Jamie Donaldson celebrated retaining his tour card with an unusual dip in the pool

Sporting success is all relative, so when Jamie Donaldson managed to simply retain his European Tour card for next season he celebrated it as he might have done a tournament win.

The Welshman’s fourth-place finish at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters moved him from 118th in the Race to Dubai standings to 99th, with only the top 100 at the end of the season keeping hold of their playing privileges.

Donaldson would have had to attend Qualifying School to earn his place on the European Tour next season, or use his Career Money List exemption.

However, his top-four finish rendered all that moot, and left Donaldson a very relieved man indeed.

After finishing 4th to keep yr card by a shot it’s time for a dip!@EuropeanTour #exausted#letsgethammered pic.twitter.com/I2EFP2FBHy — Jamie Donaldson (@DonaldsonJamie) October 22, 2017

Refreshing.

Donaldson was part of the winning European Ryder Cup team in 2014, with his shot sealing the victory at Gleneagles against the USA team.

And after securing his place among Europe’s elite, it looks like Donaldson’s #letsgethammered hashtag was fulfilled.

The walk through the airport after last night pic.twitter.com/I235I60uAr — Jamie Donaldson (@DonaldsonJamie) October 23, 2017

Let’s hope he’s over it by the start of next season.