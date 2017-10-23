Jamie Carragher responded to Ronald Koeman’s sacking with one of 2014’s great football jokes

Ronald Koeman, to few people’s surprise, has been sacked as Everton manager following a dismal start to the season.

The Dutchman oversaw a seventh-placed finish last time around, but despite a large (and logic-less) summer spending spree his team currently sit in the relegation places.

Pundit Jamie Carragher took the opportunity Koeman’s departure provided to bring back a long-forgotten joke.

Give it Giggsy until the end of the season. https://t.co/jPLHAUqrcb — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 23, 2017

If you slept through the 2013/14 Premier League season, you might have missed that campaign’s one true hero, Manchester United fan Andy Tate.

Carragher certainly didn’t, and responded to the sacking at his boyhood club in typical fashion.

Here’s what he was referencing.

Like the true prophet he is, Tate predicted David Moyes’ sacking and Ryan Giggs being handed his job with the immortal line “give it Giggsy until the end of the season”.

Full Time Devils, the channel home to Tate’s many rants that season, gave their take.

But some United fans were none too pleased.

That’s our joke not yours — ‏ً (@utdstreet) October 23, 2017

Ironically, Moyes, the man Tate was talking about in that clip, has been linked with a return to Everton.

Surely, surely not?