Jamie Carragher praised Shane Duffy and it caused a stir among Liverpool fans

Shane Duffy has received high praise after Brighton sealed their first ever Premier League away victory last night, writes Stephen Barry.

The Seagulls have conceded ten goals in nine games, and kept three clean sheets, with Duffy and Lewis Dunk at the heart of their success.

#Brighton conceded just 3️⃣4️⃣ goals in the 3️⃣7️⃣ lge games Shane Duffy & Lewis Dunk have started together - 1️⃣6️⃣ clean-sheets. #BHAFC 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/ePHQhuFS0C — Goodbrand Stats (@StatsChristian) October 20, 2017

Much to Irish fans relief, Duffy overcame a groin injury to feature in the 3-0 victory at the London Stadium, and made a brave block to deny Javier Hernandez – one of three goal-bound blocks and 11 clearances he made on the night.

Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher lauded Duffy as “vital in the air”.

“He's more of the commanding one in the air, a young player who came through at Everton.

“We don't see enough of this in the Premier League now. We want a lot more from our centre-backs, that's the way the game is going. But there's nothing better for me in the role that I played to see defenders defend like this, and want to defend. Doing everything they can to stop that ball going into the back of the net.

“A lot of their success will be built on those two centre-backs. If they are going to stay in the league they need to keep them fit, and if they perform they are going to give Brighton a fighting chance.”

Great performance tonight from the lads buzzing to get the clean sheet 💪 great support from the travelling support once again #bhafc 🔵⚪️ @OfficialBHAFC pic.twitter.com/ofWUKlM5uY — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) October 20, 2017

Duffy’s manager and former Ireland international Chris Hughton applauded his defensive towers: “They work hard at their positioning, they are not afraid to put their bodies (in) there.

“They probably get more blocks in than anybody else in the side.

“We’re benefiting from the amount of games they’ve played together and the relationship they have.

Shane Duffy some game again tonight — Anthony Daly (@DaloAnto) October 20, 2017

“Shane is aggressive in the air, that’s a little bit of a dying art.

“Between the two of them they cover a lot of the qualities you want from a centre-half.”

One viewer said Duffy and Dunk could even give Donald Trump a helping hand…

Hi @realDonaldTrump your solution to Mexican Immigration is Lewis Dunk & Shane Duffy, I’ve just seen them pocket a Mexican #BHAFC — L🌵 (@L_BHAFC) October 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Carragher wasn’t the only Liverpudlian praising Duffy.

Call me mad. Watching game. Shane Duffy. Presence, strength, superlative heading ability. Exactly what Liverpool are missing. Right? #LFC — Kev Hinch #YNWA (@gumpy77) October 20, 2017

Not just saying cos he's Irish but Shane Duffy woudnt be a bad signing at all for Liverpool — Lewis 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 (@ArnoldEsque) October 20, 2017

Shane Duffy is very impressive both for Brighton and Ireland. Would be a good signing for Liverpool. What ya think @Realaldo474 @Carra23 ? — Colin Clarke (@colinclarke124) October 20, 2017

Other supporters on Merseyside were regretting ever letting him go.

Roberto Martinez let Shane Duffy go and preferred Antolin Alcaraz — Roger Mottram (@rogerefc) October 20, 2017

Watching the WHU v BRI game. @shaneduffy is a beast. Throwing himself infront of everything. Can @Everton being him back please. — Aaron amihere (@theoamihere) October 20, 2017