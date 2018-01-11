Jamie Carragher calls Phil Neville’s time as coach under David Moyes a ‘f*** up’ in online feud

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has engaged in a brutal war of words with Phil Neville on social media.

The exchange began when Carragher posted a picture with Liverpool’s new £75 million centre back Virgil Van Dijk at the club’s Melwood training ground.

However, the action all began when former Manchester United defender Neville, younger brother of Gary, posted on Carragher’s Instagram post of the meeting.

Neville’s post teased: “U live at Liverpool’s training ground Carra?”

However, Carragher responded with a barbed comment on Neville’s time as first-team coach at United, under the doomed tenure of David Moyes, implying he wasn’t welcome at the Red Devil’s Carrington training ground.

“@philipneville18 always open arms for me here Philip, unlike you at Carrington after the f*** up you & Moyes caused!!!” wrote Carragher.

(Nick Potts/PA)

Naturally, Neville wasn’t going to let that comment lie though, retorting with a jab at Carragher’s own goals record – he scored seven in the Premier League.

“Hope he scores as many own goals as you did for us mate,” wrote Neville.