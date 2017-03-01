Jamie Carragher and Danny Simpson's Twitter beef was made even better by Gary Neville's cameo
There are very few things more entertaining than watching a current and former footballer battle it out on Twitter, and that’s exactly what we got when Danny Simpson tweeted Jamie Carragher with this.
The Liverpool legend was wearing an Everton training kit as part of an interview with Toffees top scorer Romelu Lukaku, but Leicester defender Simpson clearly wasn’t impressed.
Immediately former Manchester United man Gary Neville replied, and was quick to warn Simpson that Carra is no stranger to a war of words.
Simpson took note, but apparently refused to back away…
… at which point Carragher entered the scene, questioning Simpson on reports that Foxes players met with the Leicester owners before Claudio Ranieri’s sacking.
@dannysimpson @GNev2 Get out of his a**e! If we're getting things off our chest did you go & see the owner in Seville?— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017
He also took a swing at the Foxes’ remarkable upturn in form after the change of manager. It probably didn’t help that Liverpool bore the brunt, losing 3-1 to the relegation-threatened reigning champions.
Simpson came straight back at the Champions League winner…
… and everything seemed to have calmed down for a while.
@dannysimpson Sorry if that offends you, I was talking about your careers as a whole. Great respect for what you all achieved.— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017
However, it looked as though Simpson REALLY wanted to play his trump card.
Carragher didn’t seem particularly bothered, instead plugging away for an answer to his Seville question.
The row continued to rumble on.
At this point, we surely weren’t the only ones wondering why Carra hadn’t produced a picture of himself with the Champions League trophy – surely a game changer.
But he seemed to have other things on his mind.
However, that really did seem to be the end of the exchange – Neville brought us full circle, stumbling upon the Twitter gold after a meeting to round things off.
Wooooahhhh! Just out of a meeting it's all going off... https://t.co/ZU3denyUbi— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 1, 2017
That’s a lot of petty tweets for one morning.
