Jamie Carragher and Danny Simpson's Twitter beef was made even better by Gary Neville's cameo

There are very few things more entertaining than watching a current and former footballer battle it out on Twitter, and that’s exactly what we got when Danny Simpson tweeted Jamie Carragher with this.

Just gonna put it out there. No offence but I don't think I would ever see @GNev2 training in a Man City Training shirt pic.twitter.com/fgjOOLqKdl — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

The Liverpool legend was wearing an Everton training kit as part of an interview with Toffees top scorer Romelu Lukaku, but Leicester defender Simpson clearly wasn’t impressed.

Immediately former Manchester United man Gary Neville replied, and was quick to warn Simpson that Carra is no stranger to a war of words.

You put it out there Daniel!! Good win Monday ... he was very hurt in the studio... https://t.co/5kMVAkZvgo — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 1, 2017

Oh and be ready for a whack back.... get your helmet on... he's a reckless individual on here... https://t.co/5kMVAkZvgo — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 1, 2017

Simpson took note, but apparently refused to back away…

@GNev2 I could tell. I'm sorry but regardless of being a pundit you are man united through and through and you would never do that — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

… at which point Carragher entered the scene, questioning Simpson on reports that Foxes players met with the Leicester owners before Claudio Ranieri’s sacking.

@dannysimpson @GNev2 Get out of his a**e! If we're getting things off our chest did you go & see the owner in Seville? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

He also took a swing at the Foxes’ remarkable upturn in form after the change of manager. It probably didn’t help that Liverpool bore the brunt, losing 3-1 to the relegation-threatened reigning champions.

More offensive than you lot running around on Monday?!!! https://t.co/Paefz3fqOd — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

Simpson came straight back at the Champions League winner…

@Carra23 come on Jamie it's your job to check them stats. Aren't we all just average players who won the best league in the world — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

… and everything seemed to have calmed down for a while.

@dannysimpson Sorry if that offends you, I was talking about your careers as a whole. Great respect for what you all achieved. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

However, it looked as though Simpson REALLY wanted to play his trump card.

@Carra23 I respect your opinion, and as a defender I look up to you and what you've achieved. However i won the league you haven't ???? ?? ?? — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

Carragher didn’t seem particularly bothered, instead plugging away for an answer to his Seville question.

Thought you had more? You part of those joke players at Man U who claimed titles after 5 games a season?!!

Quiet on Seville Daniel. ?? https://t.co/UWu1hZwIiA — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

The row continued to rumble on.

@Carra23 yea, joke man united players holding this beauty pic.twitter.com/XXiBrrdbCH — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

At this point, we surely weren’t the only ones wondering why Carra hadn’t produced a picture of himself with the Champions League trophy – surely a game changer.

But he seemed to have other things on his mind.

Seville please Daniel, Seville...... https://t.co/7kArzBBbtL — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

However, that really did seem to be the end of the exchange – Neville brought us full circle, stumbling upon the Twitter gold after a meeting to round things off.

Wooooahhhh! Just out of a meeting it's all going off... https://t.co/ZU3denyUbi — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 1, 2017

That’s a lot of petty tweets for one morning.