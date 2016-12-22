James Wade finishes in style at the World Darts Championship

James Wade produced a match-winning 141 checkout to crush Ronny Huybrechts 3-0 and move into the second round at the William Hill World Darts Championship.

The sixth seed shrugged off losing the first leg of each set to produce finishes of 84, 120 and 62 on the penultimate night of first-round action at Alexandra Palace.

James Wade makes his way through the crowd at Alexandra Palace. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Eighth seed Mensur Suljovic eased past Ron Meulenkamp 3-0, after his Dutch opponent spurned a 2-0 lead in the first set.

Robert Thornton had few problems dispatching Zoran Lerchbacher 3-0 once he hit stride, the ninth seed easing through.

Two 180s secured a tight first set 3-2, before back-to-back 68 checkouts secured the second.

A 63 checkout secured the third and final set, and Thorton's safe passage.