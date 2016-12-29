James Rodriguez dominates Real Madrid's real life Fifa 17 skill challenge

Back to Sport Home

The best players in the world are sought after on EA Sports’ Fifa games due to their high ability ratings – but can they back those skills up in real life?

Eight Real Madrid players were given the chance to do just that when EA Sports paid the team a visit, and challenged them with one of their shooting games.

But just how did they get on?

First things first, we’re a little suspicious that James Rodriguez was picked last.

Goalkeeper Ruben Yanez was first up, blazing his shot so far wide that one of his team mates jokingly remarked: “Does this guy make his living playing football?”

But both James and Yanez had the last laugh, with the former accruing a mighty 5030 points, and the latter hitting a perfect free kick to win it for the Spanish players by 9753 points to 9736.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, EA Sports, Fifa 17, Football, James Rodriguez, Real Madrid, Ruben Yanez

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport