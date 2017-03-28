James McClean: 'We weren’t good enough first half and needed a kick up the backside'

James McClean was disappointed at the Republic of Ireland’s loss to Iceland but recognised there were still positives to take from the friendly especially a large number of players winning their first international caps, writes Ger McCarthy.

“It was a frustrating game to be a part of because for one reason or another we were flat tonight,” McClean admitted.

“We just couldn’t get going. Credit to them, they are not a bad side but we know we can definitely play better. Tonight we didn’t, I thought we were every flat and when you look at the game, we didn’t really create much.

“Look, we just need to pick ourselves up and get going again. We weren’t good enough first half and needed a kick up the backside. We got that at half time we tried to put things right. Like I said, the second half was a bit better but we still didn’t create much and know we can do a lot better.

“Sometimes you can get isolated up there (up front) and you go hunting for the ball. Overall, we are disappointed but like I said, it is not the end of the world. We will pick oursleves up and go again.

“There are positives, when you look at the start we have made to the World Cup qualifying campaign and the fact a few lads got their first taste of international football tonight. They are pluses. Tonight was disappointing but we will pick ourselves up and we will go again.”