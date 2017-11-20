James McClean commended for ‘shining a light’ on racism towards Cyrus Christie
James McClean has been praised for “shining a light” on racism by an international anti-racism charity after revealing the hurt caused to Cyrus Christie by comments on social media, writes Stephen Barry.
Christie was left in tears in the dressing room after receiving racist comments online following Ireland’s 5-1 play-off defeat to Denmark.
A joint statement from Show Racism the Red Card and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland said: “The tweet (Christie saw) urged him to go to Jamaica and boasted about wanting to lynch him”.
Those comments have been referred by the FAI to the Gardaí for investigation.
Garrett Mullan, Director of Show Racism the Red Card, said: “There is no place for racism in sport or on social media.
“We welcome the fact that the FAI and Gardaí are taking action but social media outlets also have a role to play in responding to racism.
“As important as reporting such vile incidents is the support that someone receives from those around and, in this case, it is clear that Cyrus Christie’s team mates have been affected by this incident.
“We welcome the fact that James McClean has shone a light on to some of the nasty elements out there.
“His support for his fellow team mate will help the team and Cyrus, in particular, to emerge stronger from this incident.”
McClean’s comments came at Saturday night’s PFAI awards.
“Everybody watched the game and we all know it was poor but some of the comments afterwards went beyond football,” said the West Brom man.
“That’s what my Instagram post was about. One player was told to go and play for Jamaica. Make of that what you want.
“He was in tears. My comments weren’t based on football, they were more personal. That’s for a player who has been a good servant to his country and it cut deep.”
Last night is going to hurt deep for a long long time, nothing can change or make what happend last night right, of course everyone is entitled to voice their opinion because it was simply not good enough from us on the night, we know that ourselves, but to stick the boot in and kick players and staff when they are down ( players and staff have been great servants to this country, players and staff that have qualified for a major tournament and was unlucky to be knocked out to a great team in the last 16, players and staff that was one game from making it to a world cup, players and staff that would give anything for this great country! ) with some over the top beyond football comments is bang out of order, hurting or not and trust me when a say this we hurt every bit as much as you do.. i am proud and honoured to be a irish man and to call everyone of these men fellow country men and team mates! Like a said this will hurt deep, we have been written of so many times before an just like before we will bounce back! 🇮🇪
Stephen McGuinness, General Secretary of the PFAI, said: “We fully support all efforts to stamp out racism from the game and that includes comments targeting players on social media.
“The nature of this incident is really shocking and no player should be subjected to that and we hope that the perpetrator is called to account.
“This incident should serve as a message to all involved in the game from grassroots upwards that racism needs a response from authorities and team mates.
“It cannot be ignored.”
