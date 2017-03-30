James McClean came to the rescue of a Down syndrome team in need of an opponent

James McClean came to the rescue of a team of children with Down syndrome in need of some opposition, writes Stephen Barry.

The Oxford Bulls, based in Derry, have been training since October 2015 but haven’t had any opponents to face them.

After a social media plea, suddenly the messages started flowing, including one unbelievable message.

“Well what a week this is turning out to be for the Oxford Bulls,” wrote Kevin Morrison, who is the founder of the Bulls and father of team member Adam, in a Facebook post.

“The Oxford Bulls played their first friendly match against a strong JAMES MCCLEAN SELECT team, captained by Republic of Ireland international James McClean himself.”

McClean approached Morrison on social media and offered to play the game less than 24 hours after lining out for Ireland against Iceland.

Morrison continued: “I just want to say a huge thank you to James McClean and his mates for coming down to see our lads and giving them their first big game experience!!!

“The lads are still buzzing and our Adam is still a little Star-struck!!! And I don't think James will ever appear in a more chaotic team photo as he did today, and yet he handled it with all such great patience and grace.

Pic: Kevin Morrison

“So thank you James and co. for a most memorable day!!!”

McClean lined out alongside his brother Brian, Coleraine striker Jordan Allan and ex-Derry City player Vincent Sweeney.

Morrison wrote in his match report: “The game itself was a tight affair as the two McClean brothers signalled their intentions early on that this match was to be anything but ‘friendly’. Tackles were flying in thick and fast, when the Oxford lads sneaked into a quick 2-0 lead - Conan and Keigan with the opening goals.

“McClean's lads gradually began to get back into the match when Nathan Moore scored the first of his 4 screamers from outside the box. Tiernan and Man of the Match Kyle wrestled with the midfield and provided loads of ammunition for top scorers Keigan and Conan to test the visitors defence.

“Shaun was detailed to stick to James McClean like glue and the West Brom star found it hard to shake off the attentions of the Bulls midfielder - who even resorted to hugging McClean at once stage to stop him in his tracks!!

“Meanwhile Adam had a quiet game - seemingly star-struck by the appearance of his Ireland hero on his home patch!!! Jack had no such qualms about tackling the Premiership star, and a few of JR's tackles wouldn't have looked out of place at Ravenhill.

“The game was eventually decided by young Caoimhin who struck in the last minute to give the Oxford Bulls their first official win.”

The incredible week began last Sunday when the team trained with the ‘Derry Pelé’ Paddy McCourt. They have also received hundreds of offers of matches, as well as a gift of new training tops.

So, the Bulls won’t be short of opponents, or fresh jerseys, for a while to come.