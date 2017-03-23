James McCarthy's fitness still in doubt ahead of Wales game

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill can't confirm if James McCarthy is fit for tomorrow's World Cup qualifier with Wales at the Aviva.

The Irish boss said he is improving and they will see how he is this afternoon.

McCarthy did take part in training today with the rest of the Irish squad but he remains a doubt.

The Everton man has been struggling with a hamstring injury that has kept him out since March 5.

O'Neill said, "he's feeling much better."

The Ireland manager also spoke about Aiden McGeady and was full of praise for the winger.

O'Neill said the run of games he has had for Preston have left McGeady in great form, which is good for Ireland.

In more positive news for the Boys in Green, O'Neill confirmed that Seamus Coleman will start the game.