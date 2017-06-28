James Mc Gee will play delayed Wimbledon qualifier today
Ireland's James Mc Gee will play his delayed Wimbledon qualifier today.
The World number 210 was due to play his Russian opponent yesterday but it was postponed due to rain.
The Castleknock man needs two more wins to reach the main draw.
He narrowly missed out on qualification for the main draw at the Australian Open this year with his only Grand Slam appearance coming at the 2014 US Open.
