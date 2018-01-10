Jake Livermore to escape FA sanction over altercation with West Ham fan

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore will not face any Football Association action over his confrontation with a fan during their defeat against West Ham, it is understood.

The 28-year-old got involved in an angry exchange with a supporter who was sat just behind the away team's dug-out at the London Stadium after being substituted in the second half of West Brom's 2-1 loss on January 2.

West Brom have claimed Livermore was provoked by a remark related to the death of his infant son, Jake Junior, in 2014.

West Ham have identified the fan and are currently investigating the matter. If the allegation is proven, the individual could be banned from the stadium for life.

Having asked both clubs for their observations on the incident, the FA is understood to be happy with West Ham's handling of the case.

While Livermore will face no disciplinary action, the FA has sent a reminder about the dangers of reacting in this manner, although it is understood this has been given more out of concern for his safety than any comment on whether his reaction was justified or not.

The Enfield-born player tested positive for cocaine while at Hull City in 2015, almost a year after his son's death. Just as now, the FA chose not to ban him then because of "the unique nature of circumstances" involved.