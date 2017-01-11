Jaime Lannister is now officially a member of the Leeds United supporters' trust

If Leeds fans thought things couldn’t get much better after Massimo Cellino sold half his stake in the club, they were wrong.

Because now Jaime Lannister – or more accurately Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor who plays him in Game Of Thrones – has been named as an honorary member of the club’s supporters’ trust.

Yes, it’s true – the man who plays the most hated knight in Westeros is a Leeds fan.

And if you’re wondering how big a Leeds fan he is, this clip should tell you.

The actor, who also starred in Wimbledon and Gods Of Egypt, once slipped a reference to ill-fated former Leeds boss Dave Hockaday into a press conference at Comic Con.

And he also recreated one of the most famous goals in Leeds’ recent history on the pitch at the San Siro in Milan.

That’s Dominic Matteo v AC Milan in the Champions League in 2000 if you don’t recognise it.

Yep, safe to say Jaime Lannister is a pretty big Leeds fan.

Maybe he could invest some of that famous Lannister gold into buying Cellino’s other 50%…
