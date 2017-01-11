Jaime Lannister is now officially a member of the Leeds United supporters' trust

If Leeds fans thought things couldn’t get much better after Massimo Cellino sold half his stake in the club, they were wrong.

Because now Jaime Lannister – or more accurately Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor who plays him in Game Of Thrones – has been named as an honorary member of the club’s supporters’ trust.

Jaime Lannister is a Leeds fan!



We're thrilled to welcome @nikolajcw as our latest honorary Trust member#lufc #OneVoiceYourVoice pic.twitter.com/XWLQcbiNZP — LUFC Trust (@lufctrust) January 10, 2017

Yes, it’s true – the man who plays the most hated knight in Westeros is a Leeds fan.

And if you’re wondering how big a Leeds fan he is, this clip should tell you.

@lufctrust Never forget that Hockaday taught him everything he knows pic.twitter.com/ehgP5HzlC0 — Aleks (@Aleks_LUFC) January 10, 2017

The actor, who also starred in Wimbledon and Gods Of Egypt, once slipped a reference to ill-fated former Leeds boss Dave Hockaday into a press conference at Comic Con.

And he also recreated one of the most famous goals in Leeds’ recent history on the pitch at the San Siro in Milan.

recreating @Dominicmatteo21's fucking great goal 16 years ago in the san siro. In the san siro.@danlopezphoto #lufc pic.twitter.com/9dy6eaTYe3 — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) June 1, 2016

That’s Dominic Matteo v AC Milan in the Champions League in 2000 if you don’t recognise it.

Yep, safe to say Jaime Lannister is a pretty big Leeds fan.

It doesn't get better than this. So proud. The year of our rebirth and promotion. Marching on together #lufc #mot 🎩 https://t.co/3jJcLIVhlR — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) January 10, 2017

Maybe he could invest some of that famous Lannister gold into buying Cellino’s other 50%…