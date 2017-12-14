Jack Wilshere waiting for Arsenal to make their move with contract talks

Jack Wilshere is no nearer to signing a new contract despite making his long-awaited return to Arsenal's Premier League starting line-up in Wednesday's draw at West Ham.

The 25-year-old has starred in the Europa League so far this season and made his first league start for the Gunners in 577 days as Arsene Wenger's men laboured to a 0-0 stalemate at the London Stadium.

Wilshere was arguably Arsenal's best player as the hosts almost took all three points with Javier Hernandez hitting the bar in the last minute.

England international Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, has seemingly overcome a torrid run of injuries. He is due to be out of contract at the end of the campaign, with manager Wenger insisting on several occasions that talks over a new deal would take place this month.

But Wilshere has still yet to hear anything from his manager and in the short term he hopes to retain his place for Saturday's visit of struggling Newcastle.

"There's no update, we're in the same position we were in two weeks ago," he said when asked about contract talks.

"There's not really a date in the diary. I've only read what he (Wenger) has said in the media. At the moment, I've just played my first game in the Premier League.

"I'm concentrating on staying fit and staying in its team. That will look after itself and when it's the right time, I'm sure the boss will pull me so we can have a chat.

"There's another game on Saturday, we'll see what the boss does then. At the moment that's all I'm focused on.

"I'm happy. I said before that I was happy, I was just waiting for my opportunity. It came and I think I took it well.

"It's different playing in the Premier League compared to the Europa League. You don't get that much time on the ball. When you receive it you always have to check your shoulder because there's not much space in behind the midfield against teams like West Ham."

The draw leaves Arsenal down in seventh, and a point for West Ham means they are now only in the bottom three by virtue of goal difference.

David Moyes led the Hammers to a 1-0 win over champions Chelsea at the weekend before frustrating Arsenal four days later.

Add to that a strong showing in defeat at Manchester City and things are looking up, with defender Angelo Ogbonna admitting the collective approach of the squad had to be addressed following a poor start and the sacking of Slaven Bilic.

"Everybody wants to show what they can do. The manager has put some basics in place which have helped us to do that," Ogbonna said.

"I'm really proud of the team because we kept a clean sheet and we did really well. Hopefully, maybe on Saturday (away at Stoke) we can get three points.

"It's not only about the clean sheets, but the way we have approached the last three games was so different than the way we approached the other games. We needed to change attitudes and the way we approach games is much better than before."