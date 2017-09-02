Jack Wilshere reveals fitness levels in jovially self-deprecating Instagram comment

Despite his excellent early promise and evident talent, Jack Wilshere’s career has been stop-start – and after the summer transfer window shut it has seemingly reached unknown territory as he struggles for a first team game.

So, when Tyrone Mings posted an advert on Instagram for his new footballing academy, the 25-year-old couldn’t seem to resist expressing an interest.

The Tyrone Mings Academy is totally a thing (Instagram/Tyrone Mings)

And this is genuinely Wilshere’s account (Instagram)

“Do you take 25 year olds who can’t get a game? I’m fully fit and ready to go,” wrote Wilshere on the post by Mings – who was his teammate at Bournemouth during his loan move last year.

Naturally, Mings had a reply for the Arsenal man too.

(Instagram)

Despite 146 Premier League appearances, Wilshere has struggled to get into the Arsenal team in recent years. The midfielder has been blighted by injury, but his comment suggests his fitness isn’t the problem at the moment – claiming he is “fully fit”.

There were rumours Wilshere would be sold during the summer, but with the transfer window now shut it looks like he’ll be fighting for a return to Arsene Wenger’s team.