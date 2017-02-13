Jack Wilshere had to go off injured, so here are some sympathetic tweets to make him feel better

Jack Wilshere has been on loan at Bournemouth this season, building his fitness and enjoying regular games, so it came as a nasty surprise to see him go off injured just before half-time against Manchester City.

During his time as an Arsenal player, the England international’s career had been blighted by injury.

A sight Arsenal fans are used to - Jack Wilshere was withdrawn late in the first half against Man City with injury. pic.twitter.com/0gjHYUmyIX — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 13, 2017

The 25-year-old struggled to earn a place back in Arsene Wenger’s team after spending months at a time out, so moved south.

The loan appeared to be working; Wilshere had completed 90 minutes in his eight previous Premier League games before the arrival of City.

Sad sight of Wilshere going straight down the tunnel after failing to shake off knock to his ankle sustained blocking Silva shot. #AFCBvMCFC — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 13, 2017

When I dip my hobnob in my brew it shows more resilience than Jack Wilshere's ankles. You have to feel for him but any contact and he's done — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) February 13, 2017

He’d also strung together quite an impressive sequence of consecutive games for a player with his record.

Tonight's game vs. Manchester City was Jack Wilshere's 22nd consecutive game in the Premier League (ineligible for #afc vs. Bournemouth). pic.twitter.com/2vOBfAui29 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 13, 2017

For a man once labelled the future of English football, it’s hard not to feel for the guy.

Hope Wilshere's ok. It's really not fair on the lad. At least he's lasted 20 or so games and got loads of fitness under his belt. — Hugo (@AssistingOzil) February 13, 2017

Felt the gasps of #AFC & #afcb fans as Wilshere went off injured. Hope it's nothing serious - it's been great seeing him play regularly. — Kelly Somers (@KellySomers) February 13, 2017

Not everyone thinks he’s inherently injury prone however, with some believing he’s simply endured a whole bunch of bad luck.

Wilshere's injury is impact, he's not injury prone or burned out you hyperbolic fool. He simply got kicked quite hard in the leg. — The 12th Man (@_The12thMan) February 13, 2017

Whether that’s true or not, the injuries he has sustained have prevented us from seeing how good a player he could become.

If it weren't for injuries, Jack Wilshere would be considered as one of Europe's most complete midfielders. Honestly, has everything. — Nas (@NumberNineNas) February 13, 2017

Here’s hoping the best is yet to come.