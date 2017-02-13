Jack Wilshere had to go off injured, so here are some sympathetic tweets to make him feel better

Jack Wilshere has been on loan at Bournemouth this season, building his fitness and enjoying regular games, so it came as a nasty surprise to see him go off injured just before half-time against Manchester City.

During his time as an Arsenal player, the England international’s career had been blighted by injury.

The 25-year-old struggled to earn a place back in Arsene Wenger’s team after spending months at a time out, so moved south.

The loan appeared to be working; Wilshere had completed 90 minutes in his eight previous Premier League games before the arrival of City.

He’d also strung together quite an impressive sequence of consecutive games for a player with his record.

For a man once labelled the future of English football, it’s hard not to feel for the guy.

Not everyone thinks he’s inherently injury prone however, with some believing he’s simply endured a whole bunch of bad luck.

Whether that’s true or not, the injuries he has sustained have prevented us from seeing how good a player he could become.

Here’s hoping the best is yet to come.
